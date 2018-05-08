Raptors' C.J. Miles: Enters starting five for Game 4
Miles will pick up the start for Game 4 against the Cavaliers on Monday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
With the Raptors on the brink of elimination, they'll make some changes to the top unit, sending Fred VanVleet and Jonas Valanciunas to the bench, while starting Miles and Serge Ibaka instead. Miles will look to provide the Raptors with a spark offensively and he could see a slight uptick in minutes from the 25.0 he's averaged so far this series.
