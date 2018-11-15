Raptors' C.J. Miles: Expected to miss road trip
Miles (groin) isn't expected to travel with the Raptors on their four-game road trip that begins Friday in Boston, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
The Raptors have yet to provide official word on Miles' status beyond ruling him out ahead of Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Pistons. Toronto will presumably reassess Miles' condition Thursday before determining if he can realistically play in the team's next four games while he battles the right adductor strain. While both Miles and Norman Powell (shoulder) sat out Wednesday and Danny Green (back) exited early, OG Anunoby (24 minutes), Fred VanVleet (23 minutes) and Delon Wright (14 minutes) saw added run on the wing.
