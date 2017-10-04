Raptors' C.J. Miles: Goes cold in Wednesday's preseason game

Miles posted three points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes during Wednesday's preseason game against the Clippers.

Miles is in competition with Norman Powell for the starting small forward job and while he had a relatively solid performance in the team's preseason opener, he struggled mightily on Wednesday. Miles is heralded for his three-point prowess, but he knocked down just 1-of-6 attempts and shot just 12.5 percent from the field overall, so it was certainly a game to forget for Miles. That said, Powell had to sit the contest out with an ankle injury and his timetable for a return is unclear, so it may not have had a drastic impact on the ongoing competition. Don't be surprised if Powell gets a start or two once healthy if coach Dwane Casey wants to test out a few different lineups.