Raptors' C.J. Miles: Heats up for 15 points Tuesday
Miles produced 15 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 16 minutes in Tuesday's 120-105 win over the Kings.
This is the stat line people hope to see from Miles on regular basis, coming off the bench for a few minutes to the tune of four threes on 80 percent shooting. Miles will always have the sharpshooting ability that makes him so dangerous, but he doesn't get enough looks or minutes to make games like Tuesday's more consistent.
