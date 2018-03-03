Raptors' C.J. Miles: Hits six triples in victory
Miles finished with 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in 20 minutes during Friday's 102-95 victory over the Wizards.
This was a Miles special, as he drained six three-pointers while doing very little else. Although he can have nights like this, they tend to be scattered amongst some ordinary efforts. Miles is merely a streaming option and a semi-regular one at that.
