Miles finished with 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in 20 minutes during Friday's 102-95 victory over the Wizards.

This was a Miles special, as he drained six three-pointers while doing very little else. Although he can have nights like this, they tend to be scattered amongst some ordinary efforts. Miles is merely a streaming option and a semi-regular one at that.