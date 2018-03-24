Raptors' C.J. Miles: Hopeful for Sunday
Miles (illness) is hopeful he will be able to return Sunday against the Clippers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports
Miles was able to practice with the team Saturday, so he appears on track to play Sunday barring any setbacks. Still, look for final confirmation on his status closer to game time. OG Anunoby and Norman Powell could see their recent workloads slightly decrease should Miles ultimately suit up.
