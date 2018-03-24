Miles (illness) is hopeful he will be able to return Sunday against the Clippers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports

Miles was able to practice with the team Saturday, so he appears on track to play Sunday barring any setbacks. Still, look for final confirmation on his status closer to game time. OG Anunoby and Norman Powell could see their recent workloads slightly decrease should Miles ultimately suit up.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories