Raptors' C.J. Miles: Leads team in scoring with 22 points off the bench
Miles registered 22 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes in Sunday's 112-101 win over the Magic.
Miles came off the bench on a night where DeMar DeRozan was rested and although the Raptors began the game with a larger, three-forward lineup, Miles stepped in and made his presence known with five bimbs from beyond the arc. The Raptors will likely sit more starters on Monday night against the Pistons but have announced that the first unit will get the nod Wednesday against the Heat in their final regular-season game. This means Miles' last opportunity to be featured will likely be in Monday's game.
