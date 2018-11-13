Raptors' C.J. Miles: Listed out for Wednesday
Miles (groin) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Miles suffered a right adductor strain in Monday's loss to the Pelicans and did not return, and the fact that he has already been seemingly ruled out for Wednesday's contest is not a good sign. With Norman Powell (shoulder) already facing an absence of at least a month, the Raptors could be without some quality depth on the wing for quite some time, which may cause the team to recall Malachi Richardson from the G League.
More News
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...