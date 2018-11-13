Miles (groin) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Miles suffered a right adductor strain in Monday's loss to the Pelicans and did not return, and the fact that he has already been seemingly ruled out for Wednesday's contest is not a good sign. With Norman Powell (shoulder) already facing an absence of at least a month, the Raptors could be without some quality depth on the wing for quite some time, which may cause the team to recall Malachi Richardson from the G League.