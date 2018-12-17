Miles netted six points (2-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 33 minutes in the Raptors' 95-86 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday.

Miles drew the spot start at small forward with Pascal Siakam (back) out of the lineup and Kawhi Leonard shifting to the latter's power forward spot for the night. The scoring-dependent veteran couldn't get much going with his shot, leading to the sub-par stat line. Miles remains a threat from three-point range any time he takes the floor, but his pedestrian production elsewhere on the stat sheet often leaves his fantasy owners wanting.