Raptors' C.J. Miles: Misses all perimeter shots
Miles tallied just three points, all from the free-throw line, while adding five rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 loss to the Celtics.
Miles was ice-cold Saturday, missing all six of his field-goal attempts, five of those coming from beyond the arc. Making his night even worse was the fact that he recorded four turnovers and failed to add any defensive stats. When his shot is falling he is a nice three-point streaming option, but outside of that role, he belongs on all waivers.
