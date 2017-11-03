Raptors' C.J. Miles: Misses shootaround with illness

Miles did not participate in shootaround due to flu-like symptoms, Raptors radio play-by-play man Eric Smith reports.

The Raptors are officially listing Miles as doubtful, though coach Dwane Casey did disclose to the media that the three-point marksman "could possibly play" if his condition improves. Consider Miles questionable until further notice.

