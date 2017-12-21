Raptors' C.J. Miles: Out again Thursday

Miles (dental procedure) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers.

Miles didn't travel with the team for Wednesday's game in Charlotte, and it looks like he'll wait for the team to return home Saturday before re-joining them. In Miles' second straight absence, Normal Powell should see majority of the small forward minutes off the bench while the team may also lean on rookie OG Anunoby for more minutes with the first unit.

