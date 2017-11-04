Raptors' C.J. Miles: Out Friday vs. Jazz

Miles (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz, Raptors radio play-by-play announcer Eric Smith reports.

Miles was unable to take part in the team's morning shootaround because of an illness and as expected, he'll sit out Friday in order to make a full recovery. His next shot to take the court will be Sunday against the Wizards, but in the meantime, look for Norman Powell to see a few more minutes, while OG Anunoby could also see additional playing time as well.