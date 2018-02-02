Raptors' C.J. Miles: Out Friday vs. Portland
Miles (knee) won't play in Friday's contest against the Trail Blazers.
Miles has missed the Raptors past two games due to soreness in his right knee. Norman Powell has seen a minutes increase while Miles has been out and he likely will once again Friday. Miles next chance to return will be on Sunday against Memphis.
