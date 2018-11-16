Raptors' C.J. Miles: Out Friday
Miles (groin) is out Friday at Boston, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
As expected, Miles will be absent for Friday's contest against the Celtics due to a strained groin. Per reports, Miles is also expected to miss the next three games as well.
