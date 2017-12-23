Raptors' C.J. Miles: Out Saturday

Miles (mouth) will miss Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Miles was originally absent from the Raptors' injury report, but has since been ruled out for the contest. It will be his third straight game missed, and fourth out of a possible five overall. While he is out, OG Anunoby and Norman Powell will presumably continue racking up most of the minutes at small forward.

