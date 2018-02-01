Raptors' C.J. Miles: Out Thursday vs. Wizards
Miles (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.
Miles will miss his second consecutive game with a knee injury and doesn't have a timetable for a return, so he can also be considered questionable heading into Friday's tilt with the Trail Blazers. Look for Norman Powell to benefit with added run on the wing after rejoining the rotation Tuesday and posting eight points, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 20 minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Out with sore knee Tuesday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Paces bench with 10 points Friday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Scores team-high 21 off bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Drains four treys in start•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...