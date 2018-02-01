Miles (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.

Miles will miss his second consecutive game with a knee injury and doesn't have a timetable for a return, so he can also be considered questionable heading into Friday's tilt with the Trail Blazers. Look for Norman Powell to benefit with added run on the wing after rejoining the rotation Tuesday and posting eight points, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 20 minutes.