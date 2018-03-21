Raptors' C.J. Miles: Out Wednesday vs. Cavs
Miles (illness) is out for Wednesday's contest against Cleveland.
Miles is dealing with a bout of gastroenteritis, rendering him unable to take the floor. As a result, Norman Powell is a strong candidate to see a bigger role.
