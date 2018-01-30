Miles is dealing with soreness in his knee and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

Considering it's listed as soreness, it doesn't sound like anything overly serious for Miles. That said, he'll have to sit out at least Tuesday's contest, with his next shot to return coming on Thursday against the Wizards. For the duration of Miles' absence, look for both Norman Powell and OG Anunoby to see increased run on the wing.