Raptors' C.J. Miles: Out with sore knee Tuesday
Miles is dealing with soreness in his knee and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
Considering it's listed as soreness, it doesn't sound like anything overly serious for Miles. That said, he'll have to sit out at least Tuesday's contest, with his next shot to return coming on Thursday against the Wizards. For the duration of Miles' absence, look for both Norman Powell and OG Anunoby to see increased run on the wing.
More News
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Paces bench with 10 points Friday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Scores team-high 21 off bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Drains four treys in start•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Will start Thursday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Starting in place of Ibaka•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Drains six threes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...