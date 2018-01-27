Miles tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one steal and one block across 17 minutes in Friday's 97-93 loss to the Jazz.

Although he can barely eclipse 20 minutes on most nights, Miles presents value through his three-point shot and confidence in it. He won't ever light up other statistical areas, but he can put up games with solid point totals when he has a good night, with Friday night's being his best total in the last four contests.