Raptors' C.J. Miles: Plays 18 minutes in return
Miles (groin) finished with nine points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 18 minutes Friday in the Raptors' 125-107 win over the Wizards.
Miles had missed the Raptors' previous five games with a right adductor strain but stepped back into coach Nick Nurse's rotation after completing morning shootaround without incident. The 31-year-old primarily camped out behind the arc Friday and will continue to serve mainly as a three-point specialist while offering little production in other categories during his time on the floor.
