Raptors' C.J. Miles: Pours in six treys Friday
Miles scored 27 points (9-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three rebounds and a steal in 20 minutes off the bench during Friday's preseason win over the Bulls.
Raptors coach Dwane Casey hasn't yet announced whether Miles or Normal Powell will be his starting small forward to begin the regular season, but Miles' dead-eye shooting Friday indicates he would be very comfortable as the top scoring option on the second unit. From a fantasy standpoint, Miles' value won't change much regardless of his role, as he should still see the same amount of court time and offer little more than three-point shooting and the occasional steal.
