Raptors' C.J. Miles: Practicing Friday
Miles (hip) participated in Friday's practice and is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Knicks, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Miles was held out of Wednesday's win over the Kings while nursing right hip bursitis, but his immediate return to practice is encouraging. Look for Miles to be active and a full go for Saturday's contest.
