Miles poured in 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and added six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes during Toronto's 105-103 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

It was one of the more complete performances for the normally scoring-dependent Miles, who hauled in a postseason-high number of boards. The veteran's scoring total was also his best since Game 2 of the first-round series against the Wizards, and he's now shooting an impressive 50.0 percent -- including 58.3 percent from three-point range -- over the first three contests versus the Cavaliers. He'll look to contribute in similar fashion when Toronto tries to avoid a series sweep in Monday's Game 4.