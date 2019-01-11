Raptors' C.J. Miles: Questionable for Friday
Miles (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nets, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
Miles has been sidelined for the last three games while nursing hip soreness, and there has been no indication that the swingman has been able to return to practicing since then. Look for Miles to be a game-time decision Friday.
