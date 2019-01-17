Miles (hip) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

With Kawhi Leonard (rest) and OG Anunoby (personal) already ruled out, Miles being absent for the third straight game would really leave the Raptors light on depth on the wing. It's unclear what the status of Miles' linger hip issue is, but he will likely end up being a game-time decision against Phoenix.