Raptors' C.J. Miles: Questionable for Thursday
Miles (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
The news comes via the Raptors' game notes, so it's expected that more clarity on Miles' status will come following Toronto's morning shootaround in Washington. Miles sat out Tuesday's 109-104 win over the Timberwolves with the sore right knee, opening up a spot in the rotation for Norman Powell.
