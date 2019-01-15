Raptors' C.J. Miles: Questionable for Wednesday
Miles (hip) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Miles missed Sunday's game against the Wizards due to a hip injury, but it sounds like he could return for Wednesday's contest. Look for his status to clear up closer to game-time. Even if Miles is cleared to play, he doesn't figure to factor heavily immediately into Toronto's rotation.
