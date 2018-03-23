Raptors' C.J. Miles: Questionable to play Friday
Miles (illness) is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.
A stomach issue kept Miles out of Wednesday's loss to Cleveland, and he's apparently still battling the ailment as of shootaround Friday morning. Look for a more definitive update on the sharpshooter's status later in the afternoon. If he's held out again, Fred VanVleet, who played 29 minutes Wednesday, would likely be in line for increased minutes.
