Raptors' C.J. Miles: Questionable with illness
Miles is questionable for Wednesday's contest against Cleveland due to gastroenteritis, Rick Noland of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram and the Medina Gazette reports.
Miles, with DeMar DeRozan (thigh) and Fred VanVleet (hand) questionable, could be in line for extended run once more if he's cleared to play and the aforementioned players are absent. That said, if Miles ends up sidelined, guys like Norman Powell and Delon Wright could see expanded roles.
More News
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Drops 14 points Tuesday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Hits six triples in victory•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Scores 24 off bench Sunday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Scores 20 points in 15 minutes•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Suiting up Sunday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Out Friday vs. Portland•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...