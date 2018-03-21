Miles is questionable for Wednesday's contest against Cleveland due to gastroenteritis, Rick Noland of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram and the Medina Gazette reports.

Miles, with DeMar DeRozan (thigh) and Fred VanVleet (hand) questionable, could be in line for extended run once more if he's cleared to play and the aforementioned players are absent. That said, if Miles ends up sidelined, guys like Norman Powell and Delon Wright could see expanded roles.