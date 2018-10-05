Raptors' C.J. Miles: Ruled out Friday
Miles will not play in Friday's preseason game against Melbourne due to rest purposes, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Miles will get the night off Friday after playing 35 total minutes in the Raptors' first two preseason contests. With Kawhi Leonard also being rested and OG Anunoby (personal) still out, Danny Green and Normal Powell are in line to start on the wing and see extended minutes in the outing.
