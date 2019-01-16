Raptors' C.J. Miles: Ruled out Wednesday
Miles (hip) won't play Wednesday against the Celtics, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
Miles will miss his second-straight game and fifth in his past six with a hip injury. Look for Norman Powell to be the primary recipient of extra minutes in Miles' absence.
