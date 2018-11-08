Raptors' C.J. Miles: Ruled out Wednesday
Miles has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Kings with right hip bursitis, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Miles is coming off a season high 25 minutes in the Raptors last game. It's uncertain when the injury was suffered, and how severe it is. His next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Knicks, and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.
