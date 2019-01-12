Miles (hip) had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and three rebounds in seven minutes during Friday's 122-105 win over the Nets.

Miles returned from a three-game absence but saw only the 11th-most minutes on the team. At this stage in his career, the 31-year-old wing is merely a three-point specialist in a modest reserve role who can be avoided across the vast majority of formats.