Raptors' C.J. Miles: Scoreless in seven minutes
Miles (hip) had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and three rebounds in seven minutes during Friday's 122-105 win over the Nets.
Miles returned from a three-game absence but saw only the 11th-most minutes on the team. At this stage in his career, the 31-year-old wing is merely a three-point specialist in a modest reserve role who can be avoided across the vast majority of formats.
