Raptors' C.J. Miles: Scores 14 points in 10 minutes Thursday
Miles produced 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), and one steal in 10 minutes during Thursday's 134-119 preseason victory over New Orleans.
Miles produced a typical type performance in very limited minutes, hitting three triples on his way to 14 points. Miles is almost certainly going to be an every night part of the rotation but his ceiling is most clearly limited and he is merely a three-point streaming option that offers very little else.
More News
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Ruled out Friday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Starting preseason opener•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Enters starting five for Game 4•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Productive off bench in Game 3 loss•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Struggles with shot in loss to Wizards•
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...