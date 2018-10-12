Miles produced 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), and one steal in 10 minutes during Thursday's 134-119 preseason victory over New Orleans.

Miles produced a typical type performance in very limited minutes, hitting three triples on his way to 14 points. Miles is almost certainly going to be an every night part of the rotation but his ceiling is most clearly limited and he is merely a three-point streaming option that offers very little else.