Miles accounted for 20 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and two assists in 15 minutes Tuesday as Toronto defeated Boston.

Miles knocked down five three-pointers in only 15 minutes of playing time Tuesday against Boston. He provided a scoring punch that helped Toronto top the first-place team in the Eastern Conference. Miles is competing for playing time amongst a slew of talented wings, so his fantasy value will continue to be limited, but he is a player to keep an eye on because of the scoring ability he flashes on occasion.