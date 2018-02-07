Raptors' C.J. Miles: Scores 20 points in 15 minutes
Miles accounted for 20 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and two assists in 15 minutes Tuesday as Toronto defeated Boston.
Miles knocked down five three-pointers in only 15 minutes of playing time Tuesday against Boston. He provided a scoring punch that helped Toronto top the first-place team in the Eastern Conference. Miles is competing for playing time amongst a slew of talented wings, so his fantasy value will continue to be limited, but he is a player to keep an eye on because of the scoring ability he flashes on occasion.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...