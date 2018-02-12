Raptors' C.J. Miles: Scores 24 off bench Sunday
Miles scored 24 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two steals, a rebound, an assist and a block in 18 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 123-103 win over the Hornets.
It's the second time in three games that Miles has popped for 20 or more points after managing to hit that mark only once in 16 games prior to that. The veteran sharpshooter is 14-for-21 (67.7 percent) from three-point range over those three games, and with the Raptors' second unit firing on all cylinders right now, a prolonged hot streak for Miles isn't out of the question.
