Miles scored a team-high 21 points (7-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 96-91 win over the Pistons.

For once, it wasn't DeMar DeRozan or Kyle Lowry leading the charge for the Raptors, as Miles helped the team pull away with eight points, plus all four of his boards and his block, in the fourth quarter. The veteran gunner has now drained multiple three-pointers in five straight games, shooting 40 percent (16-for-40) from beyond the arc over that stretch, but his usually minimal contributions in other categories make him a tough player to roster in most fantasy formats.