Miles supplied 13 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five steals, and one rebound in 17 minutes during Saturday's 119-90 win over the Grizzlies.

Miles matched his career high in steals while matching his season high scoring total as well. It's the third time Miles has scored 13 points this season and his sixth double-digit outing across 35 appearances. Overall, Miles is having his worst statistical campaign in over a decade, but coach Nick Nurse is still trying to help the 31-year-old veteran find his groove prior to the playoffs. Nevertheless, the team's overwhelming depth makes it difficult to trust Miles outside of the very deepest leagues.