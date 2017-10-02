Raptors' C.J. Miles: Starting at small forward Sunday
Miles is starting at small forward in Sunday's preseason game against the Clippers, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
Miles is see as the leading candidate to start at small forward for the Raptors this season, and while coach Dwayne Casey did say that this isn't officially the team's starting unit, it can serve as an indicator for what is likely to come. Casey will evaluate this lineup throughout the preseason and likely make some changes, with Norman Powell also potentially getting an opportunity with the starting unit.
