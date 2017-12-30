Raptors' C.J. Miles: Starting in place of Ibaka

Miles will start Friday's game against the Hawks.

With Serge Ibaka suspended, the Raptors will pivot to a smaller look, shifting OG Anunoby to power forward, while Miles enter the lineup at the three. It will be only the second start of the season for Miles, who has been in and out of the lineup of late following an oral procedure.

