Raptors' C.J. Miles: Starting in place of Ibaka
Miles will start Friday's game against the Hawks.
With Serge Ibaka suspended, the Raptors will pivot to a smaller look, shifting OG Anunoby to power forward, while Miles enter the lineup at the three. It will be only the second start of the season for Miles, who has been in and out of the lineup of late following an oral procedure.
More News
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...