Raptors' C.J. Miles: Starting Sunday
Miles will draw a spot start Sunday against the Nuggets, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
With Pascal Siakam ruled out due to back tightness, the Raptors have elected to shift Kawhi Leonard over to power forward, opening up a spot for Miles to start. He dropped 13 points in Friday's contest against Portland but is averaging 7.0 points along with 1.4 rebounds over his previous five games.
