Raptors' C.J. Miles: Still looking shaky for Wednesday
Miles' (hip) status for Wednesday's game against the Celtics remains up in the air, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The Raptors list Miles as questionable for the contest, but based on the comments coach Nick Nurse made in his media session Wednesday, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun relays that the swingman is probably closer to doubtful. With Toronto returning another key reserve guard in Fred VanVleet (thigh) after a one-game absence, Miles might not be included in the rotation even if he ends up being available.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.