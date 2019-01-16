Miles' (hip) status for Wednesday's game against the Celtics remains up in the air, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors list Miles as questionable for the contest, but based on the comments coach Nick Nurse made in his media session Wednesday, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun relays that the swingman is probably closer to doubtful. With Toronto returning another key reserve guard in Fred VanVleet (thigh) after a one-game absence, Miles might not be included in the rotation even if he ends up being available.