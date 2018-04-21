Raptors' C.J. Miles: Struggles with shot in loss to Wizards
Miles contributed nine points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound and one assist across 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 122-103 loss to the Wizards.
Miles struggled with his shot in this one, and thanks to another lackluster showing at the defensive end he finished with a team-worst minus-22 during his time on the floor. The veteran swingman enjoyed a couple of effective games to begin the series, averaging 15 points per game on 60 percent shooting from the floor and 62 percent from beyond the arc. Miles will need to bring it as an ancillary scorer if his side are to pull off a crucial win in Game 4.
