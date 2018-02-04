Miles (knee) will play Sunday against the Grizzlies, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Miles had been sidelined for the Raptors' previous three games with a sore right knee, but he evidently demonstrated that he was healthy enough during a pregame warmup for the team to sign off on his return. The veteran wing's return should result in a downturn in playing time for Norman Powell, who reentered the rotation the past three contests and averaged 9.0 points and 1.7 three-pointers on 61.1 percent shooting from the field across 21.7 minutes per game.