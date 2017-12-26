Raptors' C.J. Miles: Uncertain for Tuesday
Miles (mouth) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.
Miles has been sidelined for the Raptors' past three games after undergoing a dental procedure. In light of the brevity of his absence, it probably isn't necessary for Miles to practice before he's cleared to play again, though he'll likely at least need to participate in the team's morning shootaround Tuesday without incident before he's allowed to dress. The swingman is a key outside shooter off the bench for the Raptors, drilling 2.3 treys per game at a 37.2 percent clip for the season.
