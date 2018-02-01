Miles (knee) is unlikely to play in Thursday's matchup with the Wizards, Raptors radio play-by-play announcer Eric Smith reports.

Miles was forced to sit out Tuesday's game with a knee injury and it appears he's set to miss a second straight contest. The fact that the Raptors are heading into a back-to-back set could be a factor here, as there's no reason to risk putting too much strain on the knee too soon. Look for a final word on his availability at some point closer to tip-off, though if all goes as expected, he'll remain out. Look for Norman Powell to see added run on the wing with Miles likely out.