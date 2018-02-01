Raptors' C.J. Miles: Unlikely to play Thursday
Miles (knee) is unlikely to play in Thursday's matchup with the Wizards, Raptors radio play-by-play announcer Eric Smith reports.
Miles was forced to sit out Tuesday's game with a knee injury and it appears he's set to miss a second straight contest. The fact that the Raptors are heading into a back-to-back set could be a factor here, as there's no reason to risk putting too much strain on the knee too soon. Look for a final word on his availability at some point closer to tip-off, though if all goes as expected, he'll remain out. Look for Norman Powell to see added run on the wing with Miles likely out.
More News
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Out Thursday vs. Wizards•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Out with sore knee Tuesday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Paces bench with 10 points Friday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Scores team-high 21 off bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Drains four treys in start•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...