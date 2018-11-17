Raptors' C.J. Miles: Upgraded to questionable Saturday
The Raptors have listed Miles (groin) as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Bulls, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Miles was expected to miss the next three games on the Raptors, but it looks like he has a had a quick recovery. Still, his status is not expected to be determined until tip-off approaches. With Kawhi Leonard (rest) out, he could see a relatively healthy workload.
