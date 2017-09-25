Raptors' C.J. Miles: Will compete for starting job
Raptors coach Dwane Casey said Monday that Miles will compete for a spot in the starting lineup, Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic reports.
The expectation was that Miles, who came over via trade from Indiana this summer, would slide in as the starting small forward after the Raptors parted ways with DeMarre Carroll, but Casey's comments imply that the veteran will compete with Norman Powell for the job. Regardless of who wins the spot, both players will be major factors in the rotation, and each could also see time at shooting guard when DeMar DeRozan is off the floor. In 76 games (29 starts) last season, Miles averaged 23.4 minutes per game, which he translated to averages of 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds. Somewhat of a three-point specialist, Miles attempted 5.4 three-pointers per game, converting at a career-best 41.3 percent clip.
More News
-
Raptors' C.J. Miles: Inks three-year deal with Toronto•
-
Pacers' C.J. Miles: Will decline player option•
-
Pacers' C.J. Miles: Starting in Game 3•
-
Pacers' C.J. Miles: Explodes for 27 points in double-overtime loss•
-
Pacers' C.J. Miles: Will return to bench role Sunday•
-
Pacers' C.J. Miles: Drains four three-pointers in loss to Hornets•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...