Raptors' C.J. Miles: Will compete for starting job

Raptors coach Dwane Casey said Monday that Miles will compete for a spot in the starting lineup, Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic reports.

The expectation was that Miles, who came over via trade from Indiana this summer, would slide in as the starting small forward after the Raptors parted ways with DeMarre Carroll, but Casey's comments imply that the veteran will compete with Norman Powell for the job. Regardless of who wins the spot, both players will be major factors in the rotation, and each could also see time at shooting guard when DeMar DeRozan is off the floor. In 76 games (29 starts) last season, Miles averaged 23.4 minutes per game, which he translated to averages of 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds. Somewhat of a three-point specialist, Miles attempted 5.4 three-pointers per game, converting at a career-best 41.3 percent clip.