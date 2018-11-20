Miles (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game in Orlando, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Head coach Nick Nurse was optimistic Monday that Miles would be able to play in Tuesday's contest, but the team will remain cautious with the veteran wing while he continues to nurse a groin strain. This will be Miles' fourth straight absence, and with OG Anunoby (wrist) still out, Toronto will have to lean on star Kawhi Leonard for a heavy dose of minutes on the wing Tuesday.