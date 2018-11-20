Raptors' C.J. Miles: Will not play Tuesday
Miles (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game in Orlando, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Head coach Nick Nurse was optimistic Monday that Miles would be able to play in Tuesday's contest, but the team will remain cautious with the veteran wing while he continues to nurse a groin strain. This will be Miles' fourth straight absence, and with OG Anunoby (wrist) still out, Toronto will have to lean on star Kawhi Leonard for a heavy dose of minutes on the wing Tuesday.
More News
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.